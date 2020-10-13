Polis to provide update on COVID-19, how to help the restaurant industry

Polis is holding a coronavirus news briefing at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is providing an update Tuesday on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and discussing how Coloradans can better support the restaurant industry.

Polis is set to provide an update from the Carriage House at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion starting at 12:30 p.m. He'll be joined by Sonia Riggs, president & CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association, Aileen Reilly, owner of Beast + Bottle and Coperta, and Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy Colorado.

Polis announced Sunday he has once again extended the statewide mask mandate for another 30 days to help slow to spread of COVID-19. This comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rates continue to rise in the state.

"We have been very alarmed by recent trends, the mask wearing will absolutely have to continue," Polis said during an update from the Governor's Residence Friday. "It's one of the most important tools we have. It's one of the things that separates Colorado from most of our neighboring states that are currently hotspots."

Polis said Colorado's rate of mask wearing is much higher than places like the Dakotas and Wisconsin, which had to activate its field hospital to make sure they can meet capacity needs.

The executive order requires all Coloradoans wear a face covering while in public indoor locations, with some exceptions.