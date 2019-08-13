BRIGHTON, Colo. — A petition to recall the mayor of Brighton has enough valid signatures to put the proposal in front of voters, according to the city clerk.

The petition accuses Mayor Ken Kreutzer of knowing about water rate overcharges and then firing the city manager to cover up what allegedly happened. Kreutzer has denied the claims, saying the firing was a personnel issue.

The committee behind the recall submitted 1,782 signatures earlier this month, hundreds more than the requirement.

The city clerk’s office said Monday that anyone who wants to fight the recall has until Aug. 20 to officially contest the petition. If no one does, the recall would go before voters in the November election.

Rodriguez was put on administrative leave before city council approved his firing on July 16. Supporters of Rodriguez, including City Councilor Matt Johnston, said Rodriguez was put on leave because he uncovered $70 million in overcharges.

The committee that submitted the petition said this is the first time an elected official faces recall in the city's 132-year history. The city's spokesperson said they could not find any information regarding a previous recall election.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

RELATED: Recall petition for Brighton mayor submitted to city clerk

RELATED: Brighton City Council votes to fire city manager amid water bill controversy

RELATED: Official recall petition for Brighton mayor approved

RELATED: Brighton City Manager placed on administrative leave

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Next with Kyle Clark