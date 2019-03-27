ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Mindy Watrous said her office will be looking for opportunities to educate lawmakers about why grant funding is critical to protecting and increasing access to people with intellectual disabilities.

The Special Olympics Colorado president and CEO released a statement Wednesday morning after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced her plans to strip the U.S. Special Olympics program of most of its federal funding.

Watrous opens her statement by reminding everyone that the Special Olympics is a nonpartisan organization. She goes on to say the organization strongly supports anything that guarantees the rights, participation and integration of people with intellectual disabilities.

Nowhere in the statement does she mention the Education Department nor Betsy DeVos. Outside of a vague reference to yearly presidential budgets, Watrous even avoids talking about the dire cuts facing her organization.

"As is the case each year after the president presents his budget to Congress, we engage in opportunities... to educate lawmakers about why grant funding for our health and educational programming is critical to protecting and increasing access to these services for people with intellectual disabilities," Watrous writes.

DeVos, by contrast, spoke to Congress on Wednesday and explained that while Special Olympics is a worthy cause, the federal government cannot fund every worthy cause.

She released a statement later on Wednesday defending her decision after a House panel grilled her for most of the morning over her decision to reduce parts of the nation's education budget.

"The Special Olympics is not a federal program," the statement reads in part. "It's a private organization. I love its work, and I have personally supported its mission... But given our current budget realities, the federal government cannot fund every worthy program, particularly ones that enjoy robust support from private donations."

Watrous said in a statement that her organization is looking forward to "continuing to raise awareness" about the important work Special Olympics does in the U.S. and around the world.

Several lawmakers on Capitol Hill argued Wednesday that DeVos and her department were specifically targeting disadvantaged children, a claim she and her office have vehemently denied.

In addition to pointing out that the president's budget proposal commits $13.2 billion for the nation's 7 million students with disabilities, her office put out a statement calling attacks on her motivations "unacceptable, shameful and counterproductive."

The statement reads: "Make no mistake: We are focused every day on raising expectations and improving outcomes for infants and toddlers, children and youth with disabilities and are committed to confronting and addressing anything that stands in the way of their success."

The Education Department gave $17.6 million to the Special Olympics in 2019 but intends to cut that among $7 billion in other reductions, according to the Associated Press.

According to NBC News, the Special Olympics is the world's largest sports organization for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. It works with more than 5 million athletes across 174 countries. NBC News reports that the Special Olympics receive some funding from the U.S. government, but also accepts sponsorships from private companies like Toyota, United Airlines and Proctor & Gamble Co.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS