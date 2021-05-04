Wellington town leaders seeking community input on comprehensive plan draft

The draft is divided up in sections focusing on community pride, Wellington's historic downtown, the economy and public services.

WELLINGTON, Colo. — Wellington's Comprehensive Plan, currently under review, is accepting public comment to help town leaders prepare for the town's projected growth.

Wellington is a small Colorado town located about 69 driving miles north of Denver.

The public comment period is set to end April 11.

Planning firm Logan Simpson, with help from a steering committee that included the Wellington Board of Trustees drafted the plan. According to the draft, the document, "helps Town leadership plan for and develop land uses and infrastructure in a proactive and intentional manner that contributes to the community's health and wellbeing."

The draft is divided up in sections focusing on community pride, Wellington's historic downtown, the economy and public services, among others.

While many community members have voiced their opinions on the draft, town leaders want as many residents as possible to participate. In an email, Trustee Jon Gaiter stated, "Historically, communications to all members of the public has been challenging."

Town leaders held at least two public meetings where they addressed the plan and heard from people in the community. According to the Town of Wellington website, board meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Community members, including Betty Aragon-Mitotes and Jamie Moyer, said they believe lack of engagement leads to misrepresentation of the diverse groups of people living in Wellington.

"I love Wellington, and I want to make sure that we are inclusive of all people of all backgrounds, and that we are part of the community," said Aragon-Mitotes.