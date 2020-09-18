Why registered voters are getting mail, texts asking them to register to vote

The voter registration forms arrive through the mail and text messages, suggesting that someone at a person's address may not be registered to vote.

DENVER — Voter registration efforts are targeting the wrong people.

Viewers have emailed Next with Kyle Clark about voter registration forms they've received in the mail and text messages, both suggesting that someone at that person's address may not be registered to vote.

The viewers who reached out to us have said they are registered to vote.

"I received one of those letters, actually, a couple of weeks ago," said Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. "It said there 'may be' someone at your household who is not registered, so the wording is very specific."

Griswold said the that her office will reach out to the groups responsible.

The mailers come from the Center for Voter Information and the Voter Participation Center.

"We are in the process of reaching out to the group, we are actually drafting a letter as we speak, to make sure that we encourage them to communicate with Coloradans in the least confusing way possible," said Griswold.

The mailers come pre-filled, with the voter's name already written in. The voter has to add their birthdate, driver's license number, last four digits of their social security number, confirm their address and sign the document. The mailer comes with prepaid postage and the county clerk already addressed on the envelope.

The reason registered voters may get one is because there is no database of non-registered voters.



Here's how the Voter Participation Center explains how it determines who might not be registered.

No state maintains a list of unregistered individuals. Therefore such a list must be constructed by comparing voter file data to commercially available data. Because states don’t maintain lists of people who are able to vote but not yet registered, we must take these steps to effectively identify and reach potential voters. These data sets are matched against one another and the names and addresses of those on the voter files are removed. Matching is not a perfect process, and yet, it is a highly accurate one. VPC relies on a number of commercial data sets to identify individuals who are not yet registered at their current address.

This is the same group that sent out voter registration forms in 2018 and sent one to Moco Lucero in Denver County. Moco was a Boston Terrier that died 18 years earlier.

These mailed voter registration forms are different than the United States Postal Service mailers that resulted in a lawsuit from Griswold on Saturday. She was granted a temporary restraining order, preventing the Postal Service from delivering more of those postcards after Saturday.

On Thursday, USPS filed a court document that showed 1.7 million mailers had already been delivered.

There's a court hearing on Friday where Griswold might seek a second mailer.

"That's number one, stop sending the postcard, and number two, I think any way to correct the record. I would love to see the Postal Service send out a correction, I'm not sure they will agree to do that or if that's feasible," said Griswold.

What makes the USPS mailer different than the voter registration form being sent to registered voters?

"There's two big differences. Number one, the U.S. Postal Service is an arm of the United States government, where this other entity is a private organization, so they're treated differently under our constitutional law. And also, the content is different. What the United States Postal Service was sent is incorrect information, and what the private organization sent is confusing information," said Griswold.

Text messages that direct you to a Rock The Vote registration page are also reaching voters who are registered. It turns out, the texts are also from the Voter Participation Center, which partners with Rock The Vote.

If you want to confirm your voter registration or you want a direct link to register to vote, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.