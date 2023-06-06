Yemi Mobolade takes oath of office as Colorado Springs' 42nd mayor

Mobolade said he wants to build on Colorado Springs' identity as "a melting pot of culture, ideas and dreams" and asked residents to help him reach that goal.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Yemi Mobolade took the oath of office Tuesday as Colorado Springs' 42nd mayor in an energetic ceremony during which he called on residents to help bring his vision of a unified city to fruition.

"It is with great humility and gratitude that I stand before you and accept this responsibility as your elected mayor," Mobolade said to cheers from about a thousand residents, military, regional and state leaders sprawled across the sun-drenched south lawn of the Pioneers Museum after he was officially sworn in.

"As the city's first elected Black and immigrant mayor, I am a living … promise to the American Dream. … I'm deeply honored to have been entrusted with the responsibility to serve your families and help lead this remarkable city."

Mobolade said he wants to build on Colorado Springs' identity as "a melting pot of culture, ideas and dreams" and asked residents to help him reach that goal.

