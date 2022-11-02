A local publication is re-launching to help Black business owners across the metro area

The Little Black Book gives exposure to Black-owned businesses struggling during the pandemic.

DENVER — The Little Black Book (LBB), an annually published resource and entertainment guide highlighting Denver's Black-owned businesses, launches its return after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. In February of 2019, the LBB was first unveiled as the companion of DenverBlackPages.com. This online portal serves as a business directory, community calendar, and leisure activity guide for Black businesses across the metro area.

“Because not everyone knows where to go find them,” said Denver Black Pages Founder and President Carla Ladd. “(We wanted) to give Black businesses as much exposure as possible for very affordable pricing.”

Ladd is the CEO of her own Black-owned company and said she developed the original DBP after recognizing the absence of Denver Black-focused online business listings and events. She said the 2022 LBB edition supports businesses, organizations, and movements and inspires growth and demand for goods and services generated by Denver’s Black community during the pandemic.

“Black businesses were disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” she said. “We were affected three times as much as the average mainstream businesses.”

The 104-page book lists about 300 businesses, along with 75 display ads. Ladd said it’s her way of showing support for Black business owners who didn’t get that much exposure during the pandemic.

“It was hard for Black businesses especially because we just don’t have the resources available to us that other businesses do.”

“The pandemic…the whole thing has just been really a hard struggle for us,” added business owner Stephanie Hancock. “We tried to find innovative ways to keep our doors open.

Hancock is the Chief Visionary Officer for the 5280 Artist Co-Op, a local performance art theater that closed its doors because of pandemic guidelines.

“We couldn’t really put up a production because we just didn’t have the facility to do that,” Hancock said. “I know that a lot of our contemporaries here in the metro area have had to close their doors for that very reason.”

The co-op has been putting on productions for the past six years for the community and said the LBB publication has been integral in helping them advertise for this upcoming season.

“We’ll take every bit of help we can get,” Hancock said. “Because we want to survive, and we want to continue to provide great storytelling.”

Carla Ladd said the Little Black Book would be available starting February 24th at several locations throughout Denver, and online. Find the book in places like the Colorado Convention Center, Denver International Airport, Blair-Caldwell Library, Black American West Museum & Heritage Center, Welton Street Café, Coffee at the Point, Tea Lee’s, Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church and New Hope Baptist Church.

“I’m just hoping for more revenue for them and so they can turn around and support others in the community,” Ladd said.

For more information about the Little Black Book, head to their website.

