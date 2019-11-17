DENVER — A host on a conservative Denver talk radio station was pulled off the air mid-show and fired for making comments critical of President Donald Trump, according to the host.

Craig Silverman said it was 10:45 a.m. Saturday when the 710 KNUS program director came through the door and said "You're done."

In a tweet Saturday, Silverman said "I cannot and will not toe strict Trump party line. I call things as I see them. I see corruption and blatant dishonesty by President and his cronies. I also see bullying/smearing of American heroes w/courage to take oath and tell truth. That bravery inspires me."

In a text to 9NEWS, Silverman said he "despised the smears" leveled against William Taylor, the US Ambassador to Ukraine; Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine; and George Kent, a top State Department official. All three testified publicly during the first week of impeachment hearings.

Silverman told 9NEWS he expressed his displeasure with "Trump's smear tweets, especially the one while she [Yovanovitch] was testifying."

Silverman had hosted the Craig Silverman Show for more than five years. His Twitter profile shows he is an attorney with the law firm of Springer & Steinberg. He is also a former Denver chief deputy district attorney.

A call to KNUS seeking comment Saturday has not yet been returned.