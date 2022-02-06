Local labor union chapter appoints its first Latina president

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 105 appointed Stephanie Felix-Sowy as acting president, making her the first Latina to hold such a role.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A local Colorado chapter of the second-largest public services union in the country has appointed its first Latina as president.

Stephanie Felix-Sowy, a Greeley native and Colorado State University alum, was appointed this May.

"What we are seeing in the country today right now is that the labor movement absolutely needs to change with the times," she said.

Service Employees International Union Local 105 (SEIU Local 105) has around 8,000 members, most of them in Colorado, and some from out of state.

They represent workers from a plethora of Colorado employers, including Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, WellPower, security officers and janitors, among others.

The local chapter estimates they represent around 2,500 janitors in the Denver metro area.

"We're being led by the folks that we represent and people that they can really relate to and have all these shared experiences," she said.

Diversity marking change

Felix-Sowy's father immigrated to the United States from Chihuahua, Mexico, while her mother's side stems from Washington D.C. and Texas.

As a Latina who was born and raised in Colorado, she believes her being where she is now with the union is a product of what the members' values are.

"A lot of our members have been members and have been fighting these fights 25, 30 years," she said. "In Colorado with SEIU Local 105, all the way from organizing their union to fighting all of the fights over the years. And I would say that, you know, my place here I am a piece of that history. I am proud to be a part of the future of the local. I definitely don't believe I'm going to be the last."

However, she isn't the only woman, or even the only woman of color in a leadership role.

She explained that the organization's top four elected officers are women of color, along with a majority of their executive board.

She believes that they have one of the most diverse executive boards in the state, helping lead to her historic role as president.

"We have women of color across the organization playing multiple different leadership roles, essential roles, within our organization," she said.

The union chapter estimates that of the 2,500 janitors they represent, 90% are women, with a majority being immigrant women in the United States.

The pandemic, Felix-Sowy says, put a magnifying glass on essential workers.

"Who did not have an option to work from home over the last two and a half years. And, you know, that really never crossed their minds, who didn't have, a lot of times, options to stay home sick all the time. Who were asked to come in even even when they had, you know, children home at sick," she said. "Our members have to be there every day or these jobs do not get done. Your care does not happen. Your mental health services don't happen. Your buildings do not get protected. Your airports do not get clean."

She also said having diverse leadership is important for members.

"Finally get to see somebody who does reflect you and some of your life experiences, I would say that hopefully makes some of our members feel a sense of pride and accomplishment," she said.

She adds that she believes it's important to stand up for workers, especially now.

"Folks who run these industries, the owners of the businesses, the billionaires, now we're calling them billionaires, they used to be millionaires. They are all billionaires now. [They] get to write the rules and expect workers in this country to play by those rules," she said. "We see the statistics. Women of color get paid less in this country. Women get paid less in this country no matter where you come from."

Felix-Sowy was appointed as acting president, and says she plans to run for a full term in August.

"We're being led by the folks that we represent and people that they can really relate to and have all these shared experiences. And the entire labor movement, I feel like, needs to continue to do that," she said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 6.5% of salary and wage workers in Colorado were in unions as of 2021. That was down from 7.4% in 2020.