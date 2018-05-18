LITTLETON - Arapahoe Community College was on a lockdown for about 20 minutes Friday afternoon as police searched for a burglary suspect near the campus.

The college, located off S Santa Fe Dr in Littleton, was first placed on the lockdown just before 12:30 p.m.

According to a tweet from ACC, the suspect, who was armed with a bat, attempted to steal a car just outside the campus.

Lockdown UPDATE. ACC Campus police was working with Littleton PD on an attempted auto burglary. The suspect was armed with a bat and near the Littleton campus. The suspect is no longer in the area. The Lockdown was activated for the safety of staff, and guests on campus. — Arapahoe CC (@ArapahoeCC) May 18, 2018

School officials said that after it was determined the suspect was no longer in the area, the lockdown was lifted.

There is no word yet on if that suspect has been caught or where police believe he or she might be.

© 2018 KUSA