AURORA, Colo. — Lockdowns have been lifted at Prairie Middle School and Overland High School in Aurora and all students and staff are safe, following a threat made on Snapchat Wednesday morning.

There is no ongoing threat, but both schools remain will remain on secure perimeter while police investigate, according to the Cherry Creek School District.

When a secure perimeter is in place, all students and staff outside the building are brought inside, and all exterior doors are closed and locked. Normal activity continues inside the building.

A threat made on Snapchat that showed a juvenile holding a gun prompted the lockdown of the schools. That juvenile and two other juveniles have been detained, according to police.

Officers said they were being led to the location of the gun, which was not at either of the schools. Their preliminary investigation indicated it is a toy gun.

Prairie Middle School and Overland High School, both part of the Cherry Creek School District, are on lockdown, the district said in a tweet.

According to that tweet, law enforcement is on-site. Students who are off-campus should not return to the buildings, the district said.

Both schools are located near East Jewell Avenue and South Peoria Street in Aurora.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

