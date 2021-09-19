Longmont community holds car show, cookout to raise funds for family of teen who died unexpectedly

Friends and family of Skyline High School senior Savion Lowe raised more than $1,400 for funeral expenses and for Lowe's family.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Friends, family, and the community in Longmont celebrated the life of 17-year-old Savion Lowe with a "Show and Shine" car show on Sunday.

Organizers said events this big typically take months, if not a whole year, to plan. Sunday's car show came together in about a week.

"I didn’t know what to expect, especially since it was kind of last minute," Mike Futrell, member of True Reflections Car and Bike Club Colorado, said.

The nonprofit stepped in to organize Sunday's event.

"It was a good turnout," he said. "I'm surprised."

Futrell's stepson Adrian Rabun said he and Savion had been close friends since the seventh grade.

"You wake up every day expecting a text back or like a 'what you doing' or a 'let’s hang out,' and nothing," he said. "It’s just shocking."

Rabun said he was devastated when he learned about Lowe's passing.

Lowe's parents attended Sunday's car show, but were not ready to do interviews about their son. However, they both expressed gratitude for the overwhelming community support.

Organizers said Sunday's benefit raised at least $1,400.

Those in attendance remember Lowe as a good kid with a big heart. Futrell said he would visit their home often while spending time with Rabun and other friends.

"[He] called my wife 'mom,'" Futrell said. "We were all close. He’s a good kid, very respectful, and he’s just gone too soon."

Lowe was also known as a star football player at Skyline High School.

It is still unclear how Lowe died. His father said he was a perfectly healthy kid who went to bed the night of Sept. 6, but did not wake up the next morning.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral and memorial expenses.

