Wife of late fire chief donates his gear to Ukraine

In 2013, about three years after he retired, former Longmont Fire Chief Lynn Huff died in a hiking accident in Hawaii.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGMONT, Colo. — Just as Barbara Huff stepped on the grass and stared at the flag, the wind picked up.

"It's the winds from heaven," she explained. Huff visits the flagpole in front of the Mountain View Fire Rescue Station in Boulder, fairly often. It's where most conversations with her husband, Lynn, happen.

"That's what I feel," she said as she looked up and smiled.

Lynn Huff was always where he needed to be. As a firefighter he wasn't afraid to face danger. His biggest fear, was being unprepared for it.

"That's what the fire service is about, it's people helping other people on the worst days of their lives that's what I have to say about Lynn," Barbara said.

In 2013, about three years after he retired as Longmont Division Fire Chief, Lynn died in a hiking accident in Hawaii. His bag at the time was filled with safety gear to help others but none of it could help him survive the ground from crumbling beneath him.

"That was his whole life, service to others above self," Barbara added.

Nearly ten years after his death, Lynn will help others thousands of miles away. Lynn's firefighting gear is on its way to Ukraine. In hopes of protecting someone who is trying to protect others.

"This is the Ukraine where people are fighting for their existence so in a way, his legacy continues," Barbara said. "Sometimes the smallest things take up the biggest place in your heart, he did a lot of small things that took up a lot of places."

Reminders will always be there. At the fire station, Lynn Huff's name is etched in stone but his true legacy will go where protection is needed.

"If you can make a difference in people’s lives, that’s the best thing you can do here on earth," Barbara continued. "He made a difference and his gear going to Ukraine it’ll make a difference, one small way, it’ll make a difference."