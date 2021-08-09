Longmont man missing after bike ride

Longmont Police said Saza Lee was expected back around 10 p.m. Friday but didn't come home.

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Longmont Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public's help finding a man who went missing Friday night.

LPD said Saza Lee went for a bike ride from the area of Main Street and Mountain View Avenue at around 8 p.m. He was expected back around 10 p.m., according to LPD, but he didn't come home.

Police said Lee's route generally takes him along the Longmont greenways to Sandstone Ranch and then west towards Hover Street.

LPD said Lee is 54 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a blue Camelback backpack and a white helmet. He wears hearing aids, according to police, but he didn't have them with him when he left Friday night.

His bike is pictured below.

Anyone who has seen Lee is asked to contact the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501 and reference LPD #21-7454.

