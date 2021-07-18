Airplane makes emergency landing near Longmont airport

The small aircraft had two people aboard when it landed in a field near the airport.

LONGMONT, Colo — A small airplane made an emergency landing in a field shortly after taking off from the Vance Brand Airport in Longmont.

At about 8:40 a.m., Boulder County Communications was notified of an aircraft that crashed just west of the runway at the Longmont airport, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

Two people were aboard the plane at the time of the crash, a 69-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, BCSO said.

Both occupants were able to get out of the plane on their own and were transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the cause of the emergency landing.

