LONGMONT, Colo. — Police are called often to the Cloverbasin Village Apartments, according to Resident Tyrone Rivers.

"I mean, I see police around here quite a few times like probably last night, I saw three cars come over here," Rivers said.

Officers are called so often that they might as well move in, according to Deputy Chief Jeff Satur.

"So, last year, we had, between April 2017 and April 2018; we had 399 calls for service," Satur said.

The Longmont Police Department wants to set up a substation at Cloverbasin Village, a subsidized apartment complex, to help cut down on the calls.

"They've offered us (an) apartment where we can set up shop and have police officers have report writing," Satur said. "But, mainly, it's about the relationships. It's going to give us an opportunity to engage closer with the people that live in that community down there."

Many of the crime problems in Cloverbasin Village are related to the widespread use of methamphetamine. In May, six apartments had to be closed off because of meth contamination. Rivers is very familiar with this problem.

"They had my mom move into one of the units that did have a meth lab going in and right around probably three months, they started feeling sick and we had to move her out," Rivers said.

9NEWS reached out to the management of Cloverbasin Village, but have not heard back regarding requests for comment.

Longmont Police want to turn Cloverbasin Village into a truly crime-free housing program. But, two years ago in a similar situation in a different subsidized apartment complex, meth had been causing problems. At that time, police and Housing Authority staff conducted drug dog searches of residents in a place called "The Suites". The searches were done without a warrant. The city of Longmont was sued by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado. The city settled the case, paying out $210,000.

"We're aware of some of those issues that came up a couple of years ago and our officers have had a lot of training to avoid those issues from coming up again," Satur said.

He wants to focus on getting those police calls down to a reasonable number.

"It doesn't happen overnight, but I'm confident it's going to look dramatically different there," Satur said.

The Longmont City Council will consider the placement of a substation during their regular meeting on Tuesday.

Rivers hopes if it does pass, the police presence can drive criminals away.

"They'd probably be scared to do it around them most likely anyway," Rivers said.



