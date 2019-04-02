Officials in Longmont believe the man who was hit and killed by a train while riding a bike Sunday afternoon was a transient from the area.

According to Deputy Chief Jeff Satur with the Longmont Police Department, the man was hit around 12:30 p.m. at Ken Pratt Boulevard/Highway 119 and Nelson Road - a major thoroughfare through the city.

The train was traveling eastbound on the tracks and it was reported to be blowing its horn as it approached and later crossed the intersection, Satur said. The bicyclist was walking his bike on the north sidewalk and crossed the tracks in front of the train. The sidewalk is just north of the intersection.

The signals were also functioning, and crossing arms for Ken Pratt Boulevard were down and the signal lights were functioning and audible, according to information provided to Satur.

The name of the man who was killed has not yet been released, though Satur says it's suspected he is a transient from Longmont or the Longmont area.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will be working on his identification as part of its investigation.

This stretch of road was closed for hours during an investigation but reopened around 5 p.m.