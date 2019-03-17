GYPSUM, Colo. — A firefighter who worked nearly two decades with the Gypsum Fire Protection District died Saturday after he was involved in a crash, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

Eric Hill had been with the department for almost 19 years according to the post. He died in an off-duty crash while working his full-time job, the post said.

"Eric was an amazing firefighter, a mentor to many of our members, and a beloved community member," the post said. "His loss will be deeply felt throughout Gypsum, Eagle, and all who knew him."

No information about the crash was provided in the Facebook post. Gypsum is a small town in the west end of Eagle County about 45 minutes from Vail.

