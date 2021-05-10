Denver City Council votes to rezone Loretto Heights campus

A redevelopment plan for the historic campus was first approved in 2019.

DENVER — The Denver City Council has unanimously voted to rezone the Loretto Heights campus, setting the stage for it to be redeveloped into what has been touted as a live-work-play community that includes affordable housing.

The plan for the redevelopment of the Loretto Heights campus was first approved in 2019. It is home to the now-shuttered Colorado Heights University, and is known for its red-hued administration building and tower that can be seen atop a hill in southwest Denver.

Glendale-based Westside Investment Partners purchased the property for $16.5 million in summer 2018.

The zoning and agreement development agreement approved Monday night includes:

A plan to preserve and maintain the historic buildings on campus.

A safer experience for pedestrians and new bike lanes.

Development that matches the pattern of the surrounding neighborhoods.

For sale and for rent affordable housing.

Climate-friendly construction that the city says will be the first major residential development to test the Denver Green Code.

Crews are currently working to transform one of the halls on campus into 72 affordable apartments.

The Loretto Heights campus is located just north of US 285 and Lowell Boulevard near the Harvey Park neighborhood.

“From the beginning of the planning process, community members came together in good faith and with open minds to figure out a future for the campus that honored its history while continuing to serve southwest Denver. This regulatory package is the muscle behind that vision,” Community Planning and Development Executive Director Laura E. Aldrete said in a news release. “These regulations and requirements are the assurance to everyone who attended a public meeting or submitted comments that the development that arises will reflect their efforts and participation.”