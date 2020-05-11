Lory State Park closed due to search for stabbing suspect

Jonathan Crossley is believed to have stabbed a woman at a Fort Collins home Wednesday. His car was later found abandoned in the park.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Lory State Park is closed to all users and for all activities due to a search for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Fort Collins, according to Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS).

Just after 5 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2020, FCPS responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of Tiger Cat Way.

The victim had been stabbed by a man she knew, police said. He was identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Crossley. He fled the area after the incident, according to police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police searched for Crossley through the night and located his vehicle abandoned in Lory State Park. The search is ongoing with assistance from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

An emergency alert was sent at around 1 a.m. said that the sheriff's office and Fort Collins Police (FCPS) were searching for a suspect that may be on foot in the area of Lory State Park or Horsetooth Mountain Park.

Crossley is a white man with shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes. FCPS released a photo but said when he was last seen he had longer hair and more pronounced facial hair. He may or may not be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about this suspect’s location should call police. If Crossley is seen, call 911 immediately

Lory State Park is closed to all users and for all activities due to the search.

In a Facebook post, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said Lory State Park was closed for all users. A spokesperson said LCSO reached out to them overnight and asked them to close the park so that no one would enter.

The post says there's no estimated time for reopening.

Lory State Park is located west of the city of Fort Collins and is west of Horsetooth Reservoir and north of Horsetooth Mountain Park.