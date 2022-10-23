Louisville police officers shoot, kill man with knife after domestic violence report

Louisville police shot and killed a 57-year-old man after threatening officers with a large knife.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Boulder County Investigation Team (BCIT) is investigating a shooting involving Louisville officers and an armed man.

At about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, The Louisville Police Department (LPD) responded to a domestic violence report at a home near East street.

When officers arrived at the home, a woman who called for assistance let officers into the home.

Officers then encountered a 57-year-old man who also lived in the home, wielding a knife, police said.

The man, who police said appeared to be injured and bleeding, advanced towards officers threatening them with a large butcher's knife.

Three officers returned fire, killing the man on the scene.

BCIT has placed all involved officers on administrative leave pending the completion of its investigation per the organization's policy.

The names of the suspect and the officers have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we learn more information.

Investigators are asking that anyone with any additional information contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

