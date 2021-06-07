'Third time's the charm': Pride flags put up again in Louisville after being stolen twice

“I can see the smiles, I can hear the horns honking, there’s more support in Louisville than not," said Mardi Moore, Out Boulder County executive director.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Pride in Louisville took on a different meaning Monday as the city's mayor, a City Council member and the executive director for Out Boulder County replaced pride flags at the intersection of McCaslin Boulevard and Centennial Parkway.

"Unfortunately, as of late I've had them in my purse," said Louisville Mayor Ashley Stolzmann about the hammers and mallets she's been carrying around.

She said she's kept them handy to hammer in new pride flags because of the ones stolen twice in the past week.

“I mean, it’s certainly disappointing," Stolzmann said. "But sometimes when you see something like this negative happen, it kind of reminds you why you need to do this kind of activity."

The first time some flags were stolen, community members sent her a photo of a confederate flag put in their place. Stolzmann said the individual responsible was cited by police and those flags were recovered.

Although disappointed, the people planting the flags were full of joy.

“I can see the smiles. I can hear the horns honking," said Mardi Moore, executive director of Out Boulder County. "There’s more support in Louisville than not."

Moore said she remembers going to her first-ever pride parade in the 1980s, and that feeling of support that overwhelmed her.

"And not all parents are supportive," she said as a car passing by honked in support. "So they’re driving to the grocery store and they see it. They’re like, somebody’s out there for me. So they will keep going up."