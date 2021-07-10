1 injured after private aircraft crashes in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Department (LPD) responded to a private aircraft crash Thursday morning.
The pilot of a single-engine Piper PA-24 declared an emergency after departing Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot landed on a road southeast of the airport at 7:37 a.m., the FAA said.
The crash occurred in an area west of Interstate 25 and Crossroads Boulevard in Loveland. LPD asked the public to avoid the area during their investigation.
Two people were aboard, according to the FAA.
One person was transferred to the hospital following the crash, according to the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.
Interstate 25 and Crossroads Boulevard is located about 50 miles north of the Denver metro area. Northern Colorado Regional Airport is located near the location where the aircraft crashed.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
