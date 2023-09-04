Man dead after train collision

A 29-year-old man was killed Sunday night after being hit by a train in Loveland.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Department is investigating a fatal train collision that happened Sunday night.

According to police, at about 9 p.m., Loveland Police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West 37th Street for a report of a person who was hit by a train. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had died after he was hit by a train, police said.

Crews with Burlington Northern-Santa Fe (BNSF) responded to the scene and will be conducting their own investigation, according to police.

It is unknown why the man was on the tracks, police said. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Detective Gladu at 970-667-2151.

The identity of the man killed in the collision will be released by the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

