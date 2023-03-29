Loveland High School classes canceled after unfounded threat

Loveland police determined there was no credible threat. They said all students, staff and visitors are safe.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Classes at Loveland High School are canceled for the rest of Wednesday after an unfounded threat caused a "disruption in the schedule," the school said.

In a note to families, the Thompson School District school said a Safe2Tell tip was filed Wednesday morning that "suggested that there was a safety threat at the LHS campus."

Loveland Police investigated the tip and determined there was no credible threat. They said all students, staff and visitors were safe.

However, the school said, "Due to the disruption in the schedule as a result of the incident, classes at Loveland High School have been cancelled for the remainder of the day and students have been released."

"The safety and security of all students, staff and visitors is the number-one priority of our district team," the district said. "We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to remain vigilant and to take all reasonable steps and precautions to help keep everyone safe."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP



HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.