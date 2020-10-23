Loveland man accidentally shot by neighbor cleaning his AR-15, police say

The 73-year-old man was treated at a local hospital for his wounds, and no arrests have been made, according to Loveland PD.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 73-year-old man was shot after another man in the adjoining half of a duplex said he accidentally shot his gun while cleaning it, according to the Loveland Police Department (LPD).

Adrian Nava, 20, remained on-scene after LPD officers responded to 1106 E. 5th St. on Wednesday at around 3:55 p.m., LPD said. That's near Madison Avenue and East 7th Street.

The victim's adult son was also present at the time of the incident and was not injured, LPD said.

LPD said investigators confiscated the firearm, a .223 caliber, AR-15-style rifle, as well as two additional firearms.

No arrests have been made and LPD said the investigation is ongoing.

The victim was treated for his wounds, and LPD said his current condition is not known.