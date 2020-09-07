Man reported missing after truck found at reservoir southwest of Loveland

Rescue agencies have searched the area around the reservoir and have not located the missing man.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who reported missing Monday when his family found his truck at a reservoir southwest of Loveland has still not been located and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is now asking for help finding him.

The family of Allen Ginsborg, 59, found his pickup truck parked at Lon Hagler Reservoir southwest of Loveland on July 6, LCSO said. They contacted law enforcement and reported him missing around 8 p.m.

Multiple agencies have since conducted searches around the reservoir, but LCSO said Ginsborg has not been found.

He is described as just over 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown/gray hair and hazel eyes. He might be wearing tennis shoes, shorts and a dark button-down shirt, LCSO said.

LCSO is asking anyone who sees Ginsborg or has information about where he is to call 970-416-1985 so they can contact him and check on his welfare.

The agencies that have been involved in the search for Ginsborg are:

LCSO deputies

LCSO Emergency Services

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources rangers

Larimer County Search and Rescue

UCHealth Lifeline helicopter

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority

Search Rescue Dogs of the US

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Larimer County Dive