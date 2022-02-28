Loveland police chief takes Arizona job

The city of Prescott Valley, Arizona said Ticer will start his new post on April 11.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland Police Chief Bob Ticer has been chosen as the next police chief of Prescott Valley, Arizona, that city announced Monday.

Ticer will join the department April 11.

Ticer worked for the Prescott Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety before coming to Colorado. He served as police chief in Avon, Colorado before taking his current job in 2016.

The Loveland Police Department gained national attention in April 2021, when body camera footage was released showing the 2020 arrest of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia. Garner suffered shoulder and arm injuries and was held for five hours without treatment.

Garner's family filed a federal lawsuit over the arrest, which the city and the family settled for $3 million in September. Less than a week later, some Loveland residents called for Ticer to step down. Ticer said he had no plans to resign.

The Loveland Police Department said they are working on transition plans, including announcing an acting police chief and identifying a third-party recruitment firm to help with the hiring process.

"I want to extend my deep appreciation to Chief Ticer for his nearly six years of leadership, stewardship and vision for Loveland. We wish him the best in his new role," Loveland City Manager Steve Adams said in a statement. “As for the Loveland community, we will build upon recent progress in strengthening trust in our police department. Your Loveland Police Department remains one of my top priorities.”

