New Loveland Police chief chosen

32-year law enforcement veteran Tim Doran was selected after a six-month, nationwide recruitment process.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The City of Loveland has chosen a new police chief after a six-month, nationwide recruitment process.

The city said in a release Thursday that Tim Doran brings 32 years of law enforcement experience to the table, most recently serving as assistant chief for Fort Collins Police Services.

He spent 22 years with the FBI, retiring as an assistant special agent in charge in Baltimore. He also served as a senior director on the White House National Security Council and ran the Washington, D.C. Violent Crime and Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The video above, about Loveland's four finalists for police chief, aired Sept. 29.

He holds a master's degree in national security and resource strategy from the National Defense University in Washington, D.C.

“Chief Doran brings experience and a commitment to keeping our community safe and the Loveland Police Department accountable,” City Manager Steve Adams said in a statement. “He has demonstrated integrity to community policing, and I know he will make our city proud by moving our police department forward.”

“I could not be more honored to be selected to lead the Loveland Police Department and stand with the women and men who answer the call daily and put their lives on the line for this amazing community,” Doran said in the release. “We stand at a pivotal point that’s rich with opportunity - to restore trust, to repair morale, and to write the next chapter in partnership with our community. This agency has engaged in deep and necessary reflection in recent years. I’m ready to learn from the past, address present needs, and build a stronger future together.”

Doran starts Jan. 3.

The department's previous chief, Bob Ticer, announced in February that he was leaving in April to become chief of the Prescott Valley Police Department in Arizona.

Under his watch, Loveland Police gained national attention in April 2021, when body camera footage was released showing the 2020 arrest of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

An independent review of the department concluded that it needed to refocus on community relationships and communication, improve how it investigates complaints and modify its use-of-force policies.

In June, the city announced the independent review of a 2020 arrest of a 14-year-old girl and the tasing of her father after a lawsuit was filed against three Loveland Police officers. In the news release, the city said the officer's actions were reviewed at the time and determined to be "appropriate."