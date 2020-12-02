LOVELAND, Colo — A video of a Loveland Police community service officer texting with both hands while driving a moving police department vehicle is swirling around Facebook.

The Loveland Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that it is "aware of a video" involving one of the department's employees.

"We are addressing the situation," the post read. "Thank you for your support and bringing this to our attention.

Loveland Police did not respond to inquiries from the Coloradoan regarding the incident as of 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

> Continue reading this story at The Coloradoan.

RELATED: Video shows CSU police officer failing to stop for school bus

RELATED: 'This became an ignorance is bliss moment': DA won't charge Aurora officer found passed out drunk in patrol car

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS