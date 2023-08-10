Loveland Police investigate overnight shooting

The shooting occurred Wednesday night near the intersection of East 8th St. and North Cleveland Avenue. One man was injured and taken to a local hospital.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night where a suspect allegedly drove by and shot homeless people sleeping in the area.

Loveland Police said Thursday that officers responded to a call around 9:42 p.m. Wednesday about a report of a shooting in the 800 block of North Cleveland Avenue. LPD said that when officers arrived they located two men who stated that while they were sleeping in the area a vehicle passed by and shots were fired at them.

Police said a 47-year-old Loveland man was wounded in the lower extremities and was taken to a local hospital. He was released with injuries that are not considered life threatening. It was unclear if the man was injured as a result of the gunfire. Police said a second victim, a 34-year-old Ft. Collins man, was not injured and remained on scene to speak with officers.

It is unknown if the suspect or suspects know the two men. There is no other information available at this time, police said.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages and Loveland Police Detectives are actively working the case. Updates will be released as information becomes available, LPD said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Loveland Police Department Office at 970-962-2032 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where callers can remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

