LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland police officer was taken to the hospital after his patrol car was rear-ended by another vehicle.

According to a release, the officer was stopped in traffic in the westbound lane of East Eisenhower Boulevard near Sculptor Drive Saturday afternoon when a 17-year-old driver rear-ended his car at 50 miles per hour.

The impact forced the officer's car into the back of a pickup truck that had two people inside. They weren't injured.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital. His car and the one that rear-ended it were severely damaged and had to be towed away.

The 17-year-old driver was cited for careless driving resulting in injury. He was not injured.