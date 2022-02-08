Loveland shooting victim was leader in Colorado Youth Congress, working toward more mental health support in schools

Meadow Sinner cared deeply about issues that she became a victim of.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Two years ago, Meadow Sinner joined the Colorado Youth Congress, a group dedicated to empowering young people across the state to focus on issues like mental health and racial justice in school systems.

When she joined, the meetings were on Zoom, but the CYC founder and executive director, Sam Battan, immediately saw her passion and power.

“The very first day, she started making everybody laugh," Battan said. "And it was from the very beginning that we built this deep love and affection for Meadow and all that she was, and all that she brought to our community."

She stood out with the bright eyeshadow that she often wore, but people loved her because of her personality and deep understanding.

Battan said Meadow was working to bring extra mental health support to schools, in part because she saw how it was needed in her own family.

"She had experienced some struggles in her life and with some of her siblings, and she just had this gigantic heart that she was able to see people in all of their pain and all of their joy and want to help," he said.

On Thursday, Meadow had just finished the CYC internship program.

At 1:59 p.m., Battan got a long text from her thanking him for giving her this opportunity and for believing in her.

It was the last text she'd ever send him.

Meadow and her mom, Lindsay Daum, were shot and killed in their Loveland home around 2:30 that afternoon. Court documents identify the suspect, who later killed himself, as Daum's ex-boyfriend, Javier Acevedo.

Court records show Daum had filed several protection orders against Acevedo alleging abuse. Acevedo was supposed to be arraigned on a sexual assault charge this week.

"I know Meadow cared about domestic violence. I know Meadow cared about mental health, and gun safety," Battan said. "She wanted everybody to live happy, full, healthy lives, and she knew that these things got in the way. And it was so clear when you talked to her that she was a powerful force and she had this whole life ahead of her of leadership, of bringing joy and love to her community. And that's no longer a possibility."

At the Colorado Youth Congress, Battan said they plan to honor her memory with action.

Meadow's grandmother now has to care for her four siblings left behind. A GoFundMe has been set up on their behalf by the Colorado Youth Congress.

