CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Loveland Ski Area shut down Friday while Xcel Energy crews made repairs to area power lines.

The ski area announced in a tweet Friday morning that Xcel would be turning off its electricity to address power problems down the line, and that it would close for the day.

According to an Xcel spokesman, there were a number of power pole fires near I-70 in the Silver Plume area late Thursday night.

The fires were caused by arcing power lines, which prompted Xcel to replace some equipment. The utility company said the outage began at noon, and it was expected to last five or six hours.

Loveland apologized for the inconvenience and said it looked forward to re-opening Saturday.

