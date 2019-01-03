CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The lifts are moving again at Loveland Ski Area after it shut down on Friday so crews could make repairs to nearby power lines before the harsh weekend weather moved through.

The ski area announced Friday morning via tweet that Xcel Energy crews would turn off its electricity to address the power problem down the line - meaning it would be closed for the day.

According to an Xcel Energy spokesperson, there were a number of power pole fires near Interstate 70 in the Silver Plume area late Thursday night. The fires were caused by arcing power lines, which prompted Xcel to replace some equipment.

The utility company said the outage began at noon, and it was expected to last five or six hours.

Loveland apologized for the inconvenience.

