5 commercial trucks catch fire in Loveland

Firefighters received multiple 911 calls about a large fire in the area of SW 14th Street and Taft Avenue Tuesday morning.

LOVELAND, Colo — Multiple commercial trucks were destroyed in a fire in Loveland Tuesday morning.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded to a large fire in the area of SW 14th Street and Taft Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found five commercial trucks on fire in a parking lot at 815 SW 14th Street.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes of arriving. Loveland Fire said four of the fire trucks were destroyed by the fire.

Loveland Fire and the Loveland Police Department are investigating what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.

