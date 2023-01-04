Here are Colorado's 'luckiest' Mega Millions stores

As the Mega Millions jackpot hits $940 million, here are the 9 winningest stores in the state over the past 90 days, according to the Colorado Lottery.

DENVER — The Mega Millions jackpot of $940 million is the sixth-largest in the game's history. Though no one from Colorado has ever won the big Mega Millions prize, that doesn't stop people from snatching up tickets.

Since Colorado joined the game in 2010, 14 Coloradans have won $1 million or more. The latest was a $4 million winner in November.

The Colorado Lottery website has a "luckiest stores" section that allows users to find the stores that have sold the greatest number of Mega Millions winning tickets or have sold tickets with the highest winnings.

9NEWS searched for any retailer in the state that has sold winning Mega Millions tickets in the last 90 days, as of Wednesday. The "luckiest" nine retailers are ranked below by the total amount won.

Circle K, 94 Wolfensberger Road, Castle Rock

Number of winners sold: 1

Total amount won: $4 million

Winners Corner, 310 N. Main St., Pueblo

Number of winners sold: 14

Total amount won: $75,000

Kum & Go, 317 E. Main St., Rangely

Number of winners sold: 1

Total amount won: $20,000

King Soopers, 6000 S. Holly St., Greenwood Village

Number of winners sold: 1

Total amount won: $10,000

Circle K, 4701 S. Lemay Ave., Fort Collins

Number of winners sold: 1

Total amount won: $10,000

7-Eleven, 6630 S. Yosemite St., Greenwood Village

Number of winners sold: 1

Total amount won: $10,000

Players Café, 2045 Sheridan Blvd., Edgewater

Number of winners sold: 6

Total amount won: $8,500

King Soopers, 2325 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Number of winners sold: 2

Total amount won: $2,000

King Soopers, 3400 Youngfield St., Wheat Ridge

Number of winners sold: 2

Total amount won: $2,000

