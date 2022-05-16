The best lunar eclipse photos from across Colorado

Here's how to share your photos of the Super Flower Blood Moon total lunar eclipse.

DENVER — The "Super Flower Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse lived up to the hype.

The sun, moon and Earth were aligned Sunday night, with Earth casting a shadow on the full moon's surface. Skywatchers saw the shadow give the moon a striking reddish hue.

Sunday night's full moon is a "super moon," meaning looked bigger and brighter than usual because it's at the closest point to Earth in its orbit.

9NEWS has received photos from stargazers across Colorado of the lunar eclipse and we would love to see your photos as well.

