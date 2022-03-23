Madeleine Albright, first female secretary of state, grew up in Denver before political career

Madeleine Albright, the 64th U.S. secretary of state and first woman in the role, died Wednesday.

DENVER — Madeleine Albright spent her teenage years in Colorado before going on to become the first female U.S. secretary of state, United Nations ambassador and professor at Georgetown University.

Albright, who died from cancer at 84, came to Denver after her family fled Czechoslovakia not long after World War II. She was 12.

Her diplomat father, Josef Korbel, took a job teaching international studies at the University of Denver (DU) before eventually founding the university's graduate school of international studies in 1964. In 2008, DU changed the program's name in his honor, calling it the Josef Korbel School of International Studies.

The family lived all over town, as Albright told Denverite in 2016. She recalled in that interview living at 995 South Williams, 1045 Gaylord, 13th and Bannock, 2050 South Race and 2314 South Madison. She said she spent her time studying at Denver Public Library.

She attended Kent Denver School, where she founded the international relations club, before going to college. During a summer break from her studies at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, she returned to intern at the Denver Post.

“I worked in the morgue — which probably isn’t a thing now — a place where they stored the clippings. And if a reporter needed to know something, I’d run down and find the clipping on it," she told the paper in an interview in 2016.

She met Joseph Medill Patterson Albright, grandson of the Daily News of New York founder Joseph Medill Patterson, during that internship. They eventually married and had three daughters. They divorced in 1982.

While her career took her all over the globe, Alright considered Denver, the place where she became an American citizen, to be her home.

“My mother used to say on a regular basis there are two great cities in the world, Prague and Denver, and I agree with her,” Albright said in a virtual town hall in 2020, as reported by Colorado Politics.

Albright was inducted into the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame in 2010.

In a statement about her death, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said people in this state and across the country are indebted to Albright for her lifetime of service:

“Today, we mourn the loss of a true pioneer and history-maker with proud, deep roots in Colorado where her family moved when she was a young girl. Coloradans, Americans, and people around the world will be indebted to her service. Secretary Albright went on to serve as the first female U.S. Secretary of State, carrying with her a legacy of firsts. My heart goes out to former Secretary Albright’s loved ones and the international community, where her life continues to teach our nation and the world lessons of determination, wisdom, and grace in times of peace or unrest.”

>The video below is from 2016: Madeleine Albright one-on-one 9NEWS interview