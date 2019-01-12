LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland police officer was involved in an officer-involved shooting late Saturday that started with a rollover crash, according to police.

The incident started with a single-vehicle rollover crash about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Colorado 402 between South St. Louis Avenue and South Boise Avenue, according to a release from the Loveland Police Department.

An officer arrived at the crash scene within two minutes and reported that a male occupant of the vehicle was showing a pistol, the release said.

Shots were fired and hit the male, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male's name and age were not released.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office will lead the investigation into the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.