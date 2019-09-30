THORNTON, Colo. — A man and three dogs were rescued from a home that started on fire Monday morning in Thornton, according to Julie Browman with Adams County Fire Rescue.

Just after 8:30 a.m., deputies and firefighters were called to a report of smoke at a home in the 2100 block of McDougal Street.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front and back of the single-family residence. Firefighters quickly located and rescued a man from the basement of the house, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three dogs were also rescued from the home, Browman said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was a tenant in the residence who was in the process of being evicted, the release states.

When the landlord arrived at the home on Monday, the Sheriff's Office said the tenant made threats in regards to igniting a fire. A short time later, a fire broke out. The release said the landlord was able to escape the residence without injury.

By 9:04 a.m., firefighters had contained the fire. Browman estimates that about 30% of the home sustained damage. The investigation is ongoing and preliminary.

Adams County Fire Rescue

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS