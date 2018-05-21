A Florida man is accused of punching a deaf pregnant woman in a dispute over her service dog on a recent flight from Colorado Springs.

Mathew Silvay and Hazel Ramirez, of Colorado Springs, traveled to Orlando aboard Frontier flight 1752 on Thursday.

Ramirez is 20 weeks pregnant. The couple is deaf and traveled with their service dog, a Great Dane, name Zariel.

Timothy and Petrini Manley and their son were on the same flight. As they descended into Orlando, Petrini Manley complained that she was allergic to dogs, Orlando police said.

When the plane landed, Zariel woke up and stood up. The animal took up more space than Timothy thought it deserved and he punched the dog with a closed fist, according to a report from Orlando police. Zariel shook her head and went under a seat the report said.

Mathew and Hazel became very upset and began yelling Orlando police said. Timothy reacted by getting in Mathew's face. At some point Timothy punched Hazel in the stomach, police said.

Both couples gave statements to police. Hazel indicated that she wished to press charges.

