Man accused of sexual assault on a child at DIA

A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly groping a child at Denver International Airport.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department arrested a 44-year-old man on Wednesday on suspicion of groping a child at Denver International Airport.

On July 7, DPD responded to a call at DIA of a man forcibly touching a child. After investigators reviewed security footage and spoke with the victim's mother, they identified the suspect as Joseph Spector.

Footage showed the suspect following the victim around in the Sky Market Express, then following her into Concourse B.

Spector is also a suspect in a similar case that occurred at Lava Island, an indoor playground in Aurora, on Sept. 6. During the incident in Aurora, police said, the suspect forcibly fondled a girl.

That same day, a warrant was issued for his arrest for the alleged sexual assault at DIA.

Denver police arrested Spector Wednesday on charges of sexual assault on a child. He will also face charges of sexual assault on a child in Arapahoe County, Denver police said.

Investigators believe there may be more victims due to the pattern of the suspect's behavior.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Denver or Aurora Police Department at (720) 913-6040 and (303) 627-3100.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

