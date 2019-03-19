SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Breckenridge police have arrested a man they say stole skis, snowboards and other equipment from guests at the resort and recovered some of those stolen goods.

According to a Facebook post from the department, a 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for a series of thefts at in the area of Peak 9.

That man has not been identified, but police said he is a Breckenridge resident.

He lived in a home in 100 block of Atlantic Lode Road, where police said they executed a search warrant that led to the man's arrest.

During the investigation, officers recovered:

10 snowboards

10 pairs of skis

6 pairs of snowboard bindings

3 helmets

13 sets of goggles

8 pairs of high-priced gloves

1 bag of ski skins

ski poles

Town of Breckenridge Police Department NEWS FROM THE BRECKENRIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT For Immediate Release: Contact: Detective Justin Polidori Date: 03/19/19 Phone: 970-453-2941 Breckenridge, CO: On 3/19/19, the Breckenridge Police...

Breckenridge police ask that anyone who thinks they may be a victim of these thefts call the department at 970-453-2941.

The suspect is in Summit County Jail where he is awaiting formal charges.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS