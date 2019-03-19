SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Breckenridge police have arrested a man they say stole skis, snowboards and other equipment from guests at the resort and recovered some of those stolen goods.
According to a Facebook post from the department, a 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for a series of thefts at in the area of Peak 9.
That man has not been identified, but police said he is a Breckenridge resident.
He lived in a home in 100 block of Atlantic Lode Road, where police said they executed a search warrant that led to the man's arrest.
During the investigation, officers recovered:
- 10 snowboards
- 10 pairs of skis
- 6 pairs of snowboard bindings
- 3 helmets
- 13 sets of goggles
- 8 pairs of high-priced gloves
- 1 bag of ski skins
- ski poles
Breckenridge police ask that anyone who thinks they may be a victim of these thefts call the department at 970-453-2941.
The suspect is in Summit County Jail where he is awaiting formal charges.
