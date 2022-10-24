Man accused of threatening Fairview HS students bonds out of jail

On Monday afternoon, a judge ordered the suspect to wear a GPS monitor. One parent is waiting to hear from the DA's office about how that will work.

BOULDER, Colo. — An 18-year-old man is going through a 72-hour mental health treatment and evaluation after, police said, he posted a threat against students at Fairview High School.

Police arrested him on Wednesday, and he posted bond two days later.

On Monday, at the request of the district attorney's office, a judge added GPS monitoring as a condition of his bond.

According to court documents, Boulder police say a parent reported that the former student posted concerning images and quotes online the night before that indicated a credible threat to the safety of students at the high school.

The teen's Snapchat also showed him attempting to buy ammunition, according to a police narrative. Officers said a friend also reported the suspect asked if his dad had a gun for sale.

The suspect told officers he was bullied by students at the school, but he only wanted to use the gun for hunting.

"We were very scared last Wednesday when this happened, when we were getting no information from about 9:20 a.m. to about 12:30 in the afternoon," Amy Reilly, a mom of Fairview students, said Monday.

After this story aired on 9NEWS Monday night, a spokesperson for Boulder Valley School District said school officials learned about the threat from a Safe2Tell tip around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the first message about the situation was sent by the school at 10:17 a.m. BVSD said the message was also shared on Facebook and Twitter.

As soon as the Safe2Tell report was received, school officials said, district security and the Boulder Police Department were notified. District leaders said it took additional time for investigators to establish other facts, including the identity of students threatened, the credibility of the threat and the location of the suspect.

Reilly said two of her kids were called out in the threat posted online. A classmate showed her daughter the post when she got to school on Wednesday morning.

"They are trying to figure out why they were targeted," Reilly said. "The only conclusion they have is they helped him in the academic support classrooms and things like that."

On Monday afternoon, a judge ordered the suspect to wear a GPS monitor. Reilly is waiting to hear from the DA's office about how that will work.

"We live about two miles from his house," she said. "There is nothing stopping him from walking down the street, and that is true for a lot of the families and the victims."

Reilly said she wants to know where the suspect is allowed to go, and whether he is supposed to stay in his house.

At his first hearing, the district attorney's office requested a bond of $250,000. The judge set bond at $100,000. The suspect bonded out of jail Friday.

The judge ordered the suspect to have no contact with Fairview High School or the victims, no weapons, and continued mental health treatment. The suspect is not allowed to leave the state. The court can revoke his bond if he violates these conditions.

The school district has increased security for the time being.

While Reilly waits for more answers, she also questions why the school didn't tell parents about the threat sooner.

"We really wish they just would have in a calm way," she said. "I think it sort of caused some panic or chaos, because no one was communicated."

BVSD said they did not lock down the school because "there was not a verified immediate or direct threat to the school."

A school district spokesperson said information they were receiving from law enforcement and BVSD security indicated they knew where the suspect was and police were in contact with him.

"All BVSD school buildings are always secured and locked to prevent anyone who is not a student or staff member from entering. Fairview was secure [Wednesday]," the district said on its Facebook page.

The district said it has received feedback from parents about communications that day, and leaders are already looking at ways they can share messages sooner.

"As always following a crisis, we will be coming together as a team to review the response to the emergency with an eye towards improvement," a spokesperson said in an email to 9NEWS. "It is important to note that while communication may have been delayed -- the safety responses by security and law enforcement were immediate. Additionally, the protocols in place are important because it would be irresponsible to share unvetted information with the community. Again, however, we are committed to seeing how we can move quicker while continuing to gather those facts."

