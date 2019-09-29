BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was airlifted to a hospital Saturday after he drove his Porsche off the Peak to Peak Highway and traveled almost 400 feet through a tree, a fence and up a hill in Boulder County.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office received a call about 5:15 p.m. Saturday of a single-vehicle wreck involving a Porsche that was on fire in the 47500 block of Colorado 72.

Bystanders had pulled the driver, a 57-year-old man, out of the vehicle before the car caught on fire and before emergency responders arrived, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation revealed the man was driving south on Colorado 72 at about 140 miles per hour, authorities said. Sheriff officials later learned the man had intentionally driven his car off the road.

Multiple agencies that include Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, Indian Peaks Fire District, North Colorado Med Evac, and American Medical Response responded to the incident.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS