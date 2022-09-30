Man who called 911 on woman hit by train in a police car speaks

About 15 minutes before Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was hit by a train while detained in a Platteville Police car, a man called 911 claiming she pointed a gun at him.

GREELEY, Colo. — It’s been two weeks since a freight train collided with an occupied police car, and now a man connected to the events leading up to the incident is revealing his thoughts.

9NEWS obtained dispatch audio and the 12-minute 911 call made in which a 22-year-old man tells a dispatch operator a woman pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident on Sept. 16.

“I am headed towards Greeley on Highway 85. This lady was completely riding my a-- and then she pulled a gun on me,” the caller told a Weld County emergency dispatcher. The caller then described the woman as Hispanic and gave the Texas license plate.

9NEWS was able to speak to the caller over the phone. He asked that his name not be released because he considers himself a victim of a crime.

“When I got to Fort Lupton, I noticed there was a car tailgating me really badly. And that’s when I tapped my breaks and there was a car ahead of me and I had to slow down. The car got behind me, pretty close to me,” the caller told 9NEWS over the phone.

Paul Wilkinson, a civil attorney for Rios-Gonzalez, told 9NEWS the 911 caller “was the aggressor” and that “he was speeding ahead of her and then slamming on his brakes, repeatedly harassing her. She was afraid for her life.”

The alleged road rage incident and the collision with the Platteville Police vehicle are being handled as two separate investigations.

9NEWS legal analysts have indicated there are potential grounds for police to be charged with reckless negligence.

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office said it is still reviewing a potential felony case against Rios-Gonzalez for the road rage incident.

“If the cops get charged for their mistakes, she should be charged for her mistakes,” the 911 caller told 9NEWS.

Rios-Gonzalez continues to recover at home and her family has set up a gofundme account to help with expenses.