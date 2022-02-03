Man chased victim around Denver store before fatal assault, document says

Abdishakur Ahmed is charged in the Jan. 28 death outside a store near 30th and Downing Streets.

DENVER — A man who chased another man around a Denver store before fatally assaulting him in the parking lot of the business has been formally charged with first-degree murder, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

The victim was found lying unresponsive on the sidewalk in the area of 30th and Downing Streets at about 9 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Abdishakur Ahmed, 47, is now charged with that man's death. His name has not yet been released by the coroner's office.

A witness who worked a store in the area told police that shortly before 9 p.m. on Jan. 28 she heard two men arguing outside, according to a probable cause statement from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

She said at first she was not sure if the men were "messing around" but then heard the suspect curse at the victim and then "take" the victim to the ground, the PC statement says. She also reported that she saw the suspect "start whaling on him."

She said the victim "appeared unconscious and wasn't moving," the statement says. She also said that the suspect never left the parking lot, but at one point tried to "drag the victim away."

Videos from inside the store show the suspect, identified as Ahmed, coming in a couple of times without incident, the PC statement says.

The next time, though, Ahmed and the victim appeared to engage in a verbal altercation, according to the document, and the suspect pulled out a knife and lunged at the victim.

Ahmed is seen in the video chasing the victim inside the store and at one point the victim pulled over a food stand in an effort to get away from the suspect. The victim pulled over several other store shelves trying to protect himself from Ahmed, according to the PC statement.

Eventually, Ahmed left the store and the victim attempted to lock the door but couldn't because the suspect was pushing on it from the outside, according to the document.

The victim ran outside where the physical altercation continued, the document says. It was also caught on video.

Video from outside the store shows the victim and Ahmed wrestling before the victim appeared to go limp, the document says.

Ahmed is seen moving or dragging the victim around while talking on the phone.

Ahmed called 911 to report that he was attacked and that he suffered broken teeth, the PC statement says. During that call, he reported that no weapons involved but the video shows Ahmed holding a knife.

