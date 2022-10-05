Man convicted after 2021 attempted kidnapping in Wheat Ridge

Police said the suspect faces between four and 12 years in prison.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man has been convicted after an attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl at a Wheat Ridge bus stop in 2021.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) said in November, two men tried to contact a 14-year-old girl at a Wheat Ridge bus stop several times. The teenager told police that on one of the attempts, the men pulled out a knife.

Police said the 14-year-old used her cell phone to send a text message to her mother to contact the police. This scared off the suspects.

The girl was able to remain calm and get some of the license plate numbers and description of the getaway car, the Police Department said. WRPD said this information helped find and apprehend the suspects in 20 minutes.

Jesus Alvarenga was convicted Sept. 28 of second-degree attempted kidnapping and menacing with a weapon.

Police said he had six prior felony convictions. WRPD said Alvarenga will be sentenced Oct. 31 and faces four to 12 years in prison.

Police did not identify the second man arrested in the investigation. They said he was found incompetent to stand trial.

