Man dies after crashing into light pole in Aurora

Investigators determined speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

AURORA, Colo — A man died after a single-car accident on Thursday night, Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

APD said officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to South Peoria Street near South Parker Road for reports of an accident.

Investigators believe the vehicle began making a right turn from northbound South Parker to northbound South Peoria when it lost control and crashed into a light pole, according to APD.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the speed, APD said.

After interviewing witnesses and examining physical evidence, APD said that investigators determined the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The APD Traffic Unit continues to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

